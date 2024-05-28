Open Menu

KMU Celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer In All Campuses

May 28, 2024

KMU celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer in all campuses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Tuesday celebrated Youm-e-Takbeer commemorating Pakistan's historic nuclear tests conducted on May 28, 1998.

Led by VC KMU Meritorious Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Dean BMS Prof Dr.Rubina Nazli, Professor Dr. Inayat Shah, Director IBMS KMU, Nasir Salim Arb Director sports and Youth Affairs, and Tahir Ayub Director Administration, the event drew enthusiastic participation from faculty, administrative staff, and students across the main campus and constituent Institutes.

VC KMU Meritorious Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq, speaking on this momentous occasion, exudes a profound sense of unity and honor, resonating with our collective values and traditions.

Together, we commemorate this day, acknowledging its historical importance, and nurturing a spirit of reverence, resilience, and safeguarding within our nation.

The occasion provided a platform for profound reflections on international relations, peace, and Pakistan's strategic significance in the global arena. Dr. Inayat Shah eloquently articulated the country's commitment to peace and pursuit of harmony amidst its natural beauty characterized by four distinct seasons.

A variety of engaging activities, including walks, debate speeches, and seminars, were meticulously organized across all campuses. These initiatives aimed to honor the historical significance of Youm-e-Takbeer while fostering a deeper understanding of its implications for national security and resilience.

The celebrations resonated with spirited exchanges and impassioned discussions, underscoring KMU's unwavering commitment to instill national pride and civic responsibility among its student community.

Speakers at the seminars highlighted the strategic importance of nuclear capabilities, emphasizing the critical role of science and technology in safeguarding Pakistan's sovereignty.

As echoes of Youm-e-Takbeer reverberated throughout the university, KMU reaffirmed its dedication to nurturing future generations imbued with unity, patriotism, and resilience in the face of challenges.

Through such initiatives, the university remains steadfast in ensuring that the legacy of this historic day continues to inspire and shape Pakistan's journey towards a brighter and more secure future.

