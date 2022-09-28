KMU conducts 11th meeting of heads of various institutions, sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq has said that the addition of Abbottabad camps on KMU campuses was a breath of fresh air for the University. This new campus will provide the University with an efficient platform to launch undergraduate as well as postgraduate programs where the students of Hazara region will have access to various academic programs at their doorstep.

He expressed these views while presiding over the 11th meeting of heads of various departments and institutions at the IHS Abbottabad campus here Wednesday.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Pro-vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad, Dean Allied Health Sciences Dr. Haider Darain, Principal KIMS Prof. Dr. Musarrat Jabeen, Principal kids Prof. Dr. Fahimullah and heads of various institutions were also present at the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the addition of the Abbottabad campus in KMU branches was a pleasant experience for us, which would enable the students of Hazara region to get admission in undergraduate programs of the KMU.

Postgraduate programs will also be started after approval from the relevant forums, he added.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that with the increase in the branches of KMU, the students of the backward areas of the province would get the best medical education opportunities.

The meeting was informed that a five-year strategic plan of the University was under preparation with the support of IM Sciences, which will help the University to realize its set goals.

During the meeting, confidence was expressed in the best conduct of KMU CAT 2022 and it was expected that the make-up of KMU CAT and tests of the Islamabad campus would also be conducted successfully, while in the light of the decision of PMC, all possible cooperation would also be given to PMC in conducting NMDCAT.

The meeting also reviewed performance of various institutions and sections in detail, and expressed satisfaction over it.

The Vice Chancellor directed all the concerned heads to solve the problems faced by the relevant institutes immediately and on priority basis.