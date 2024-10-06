KMU Conducts 2nd Centralized Admission Test
Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Sunday organized the second Centralized Admission Test for admissions in various disciplines including Pharm-D, DPT, BS Nursing, and BS Allied Health Sciences.
The test was conducted in 16 examination centers in 13 cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with a total of 26,993 candidates appearing in it. The results of the test will be announced within 36 hours and will be available on the official KMU website (http//:cat.kmu.edu.pk).
In Peshawar, 10,589 candidates appeared across four centers, namely Government Higher Secondary school No.1 Peshawar City, University College for Boys, University Public School, and Islamia Collegiate Ground. Other centers included Kabal Ground Swat with 3,617 candidates, Elizabeth Rani College of Nursing Mardan with 3,108, Medics College of Nursing Malakand with 2,384.
The remaining participants were distributed across several centers in Kohat, Hazara, Swabi, DI Khan, Buner, Chitral, Islamabad, and Haripur.
Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, expressed his satisfaction over the smooth conduct of the test. He emphasized that the strong participation was a testament to the growing trust in KMU’s fair and transparent admission process. "The health sector relies on a comprehensive system where all fields, including pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences, play a crucial role. This test is a step forward in ensuring merit-based admissions and enhancing the quality of education in these vital sectors," he remarked.
Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq also expressed hope that this centralized admission process would not only bring talented students to the forefront but also contribute to improving the overall healthcare system in the province by raising the standards in Allied Health Sciences education.
