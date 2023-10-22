Open Menu

KMU Conducts 3rd Centralized Admission Test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized the third Centralized Admission Test (KMU-CAT) on Sunday for admissions in various undergraduate disciplines like Pharm D, DPT, BS Nursing and BS Allied Health Sciences in 9 centers of the province.

A total of 16679 candidates participated in the test. The result of the test will be declared within two to three days which can be seen on the official website of KMU (http://:cat.kmu.edu.pk).

According to the details, the test was conducted for those candidates who could not appear in the first and 2nd test for any reason.

In the recent test, 5531 students participated in three centers of Peshawar including Islamia Collegiate School, Government Higher Secondary school No.

1 Peshawar city and Shekh Taimur Academic Ground Peshawar Zoo Gate, 863 in KMU-IHS Abbottabad Hazara Campus, 2796 in Iqra University Swat, 2322 students participated in BISE Mardan Ground, 1117 in KMU-IMS Kohat, 14 in Parachinar Kuram, and 73 students were participated in KMU IHS Islamabad Campus.

It is worth mentioning that the participation of 16679 candidates in this third test is not only an expression of confidence in KMU, but it is also expected to further improve the merit and quality of Allied Health Sciences. It is also a matter of fact that health is a comprehensive system in which doctors as well as various departments like pharmacy, physiotherapy, nursing, and allied health sciences are of Primary role and importance.

