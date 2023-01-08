KMU conducts centralized test for admissions in allied health sciences programs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU) conducted centralized tests at Peshawar and Islamabad on Sunday for admissions in various BS programs in which a total of 1201 candidates participated.

The result of the test would be declared within 48 hours which could be seen on the official website of KMU (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

According to the details, two separate test centers were established in Peshawar and Islamabad for the said test. In Peshawar test center, 851 students participated in the test while in Islamabad, 350 candidates appeared in the test.

It is pertinent to mention here that for admission to all allied health sciences programs affiliated to KMU, it is mandatory for every student to appear in KMU-CAT, without which no institute is allowed to take admission in any discipline.

Meanwhile, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that the purpose of conducting this test was to save the future of those students aspiring for admission in allied health sciences programs who, for whatever reason, were not able to participate in the previous tests of KMU and now they were facing difficulties in admissions to KMU-affiliated institutes.

He said that private institutes of allied health sciences affiliated to KMU are our main stakeholders. Therefore, protecting their interests and solving their problems is our top priority, he told.

The VC said that the decision to hold the recent KMU-CAT was taken only on the request of the private sector, which would give them an opportunity to fill their vacant seats.

The VC said that the peaceful and transparent conduct of the test was a testament to the hard work and professionalism of the entire staff of KMU, for which we were deeply grateful to Allah Almighty. He said that various fields of allied health sciences were of fundamental importance in the health system and that was why because the KMU was taking all possible steps to improve the quality of these disciplines.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that by holding a centralized entrance test for admissions in allied health sciences, the talented students would get an opportunity to come forward in these fields on one hand and it would also improve the overall quality of the healthcare system on the other hand.