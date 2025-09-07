KMU conducts special centralized admission test for flood-affected students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) In line with the special directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, successfully organized a Special Centralized Admission Test (CAT) for students affected by the recent floods.

The test was conducted for admissions in various programs including Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) and BS Nursing.

The special test was held across four districts of Swat, Buner, Mansehra, and Peshawar where a total of 7,263 candidates appeared.

This initiative aimed to support students who were either unable to participate in earlier admission tests due to flood-related disruptions or were unable to perform to their full potential due to mental stress and trauma.

According to details Peshawar hosted the largest number of candidates, with 4,782 students appearing across five test centers, Swat had 1,453 candidates, Buner accommodated 584, and KMU Institute of Health Sciences Hazara (Mansehra) saw participation from 444 candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, stated that the special admission test was conducted to ensure no deserving student from flood-affected areas is left behind in accessing educational opportunities.

He emphasized that this initiative reflects KMU’s commitment to educational inclusivity and resilience in the face of natural disasters.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq also expressed satisfaction over the smooth and transparent conduct of the test and acknowledged the positive feedback from students and their parents regarding the arrangements and facilities provided at the test centers.

He highlighted that the overwhelming participation indicates growing trust in KMU and increased interest in Allied Health Sciences programs across the province.

Test results are expected to be announced within the next 2–3 days and will be available on the official KMU website.