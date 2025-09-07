KMU Conducts Special Centralized Admission Test For Flood-affected Students
Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) In line with the special directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, successfully organized a Special Centralized Admission Test (CAT) for students affected by the recent floods.
The test was conducted for admissions in various programs including Allied Health Sciences, Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm-D), Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) and BS Nursing.
The special test was held across four districts of Swat, Buner, Mansehra, and Peshawar where a total of 7,263 candidates appeared.
This initiative aimed to support students who were either unable to participate in earlier admission tests due to flood-related disruptions or were unable to perform to their full potential due to mental stress and trauma.
According to details Peshawar hosted the largest number of candidates, with 4,782 students appearing across five test centers, Swat had 1,453 candidates, Buner accommodated 584, and KMU Institute of Health Sciences Hazara (Mansehra) saw participation from 444 candidates.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, stated that the special admission test was conducted to ensure no deserving student from flood-affected areas is left behind in accessing educational opportunities.
He emphasized that this initiative reflects KMU’s commitment to educational inclusivity and resilience in the face of natural disasters.
Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq also expressed satisfaction over the smooth and transparent conduct of the test and acknowledged the positive feedback from students and their parents regarding the arrangements and facilities provided at the test centers.
He highlighted that the overwhelming participation indicates growing trust in KMU and increased interest in Allied Health Sciences programs across the province.
Test results are expected to be announced within the next 2–3 days and will be available on the official KMU website.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAF demonstrated unparalleled courage, skills in 1965 war: Murad Ali Shah25 seconds ago
-
Chairman Defence Committee pays tribute to armed forces on Defence Day10 minutes ago
-
Chinese, German, Canadian firms investing in Faisalabad, Sheikhupura SEZs10 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM grieves over loss of lives in Nawabshah accident10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy to continue guarding maritime frontiers; contribute to reginal peace: President30 minutes ago
-
KMU conducts special centralized admission test for flood-affected students30 minutes ago
-
Special child murdered in Burewala50 minutes ago
-
Nearly 1,000 kids treated at flood relief camp50 minutes ago
-
'Clinic on Boat' teams active in Gujrat50 minutes ago
-
Modern police line to be set up for traffic wing: CCPO1 hour ago
-
Accused arrested for visa fraud1 hour ago
-
Amir Muqam pays tributes to falcons of PAF1 hour ago