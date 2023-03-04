UrduPoint.com

KMU Conducts Special Centralized Test For Admissions In Allied Health Sciences Programs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 12:40 PM

KMU conducts special centralized test for admissions in allied health sciences programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar conducted special centralized tests here on Saturday for admissions to various BS programs.

A total of 796 candidates participated in the said test. The result of the test will be declared within 48 hours which can be seen on the official website of KMU (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

The test was conducted in KMU's main Campus Peshawar in which 796 students participated. It is essential to keep in mind that for admission to all allied health sciences programs affiliated with KMU, it is mandatory for every student to appear in KMU-CAT, without which no institute is allowed to take admission in any discipline.

Meanwhile, KMU vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq has said that the purpose of conducting this test was to save the future of those students aspiring for admission in allied health sciences programs who, for whatever reason were not able to participate in the previous tests of KMU and now they were facing difficulties in admissions to KMU-affiliated institutes.

He said that private institutes of allied health sciences affiliated with KMU are our main stakeholders, so protecting their interests and solving their problems is our top priority.

He said that the decision to hold the recent special KMU-CAT was taken on the request of the private sector, which would give them an opportunity to fill their vacant seats.

The vice-chancellor said that the peaceful and transparent conduct of the test is a testament to the hard work and professionalism of the entire staff of KMU.

He said that various fields of allied health sciences are of fundamental importance in the health system that is the reason KMU is taking all possible steps to improve the quality of these disciplines.

Related Topics

Peshawar Student Khyber Medical University All Top

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting ..

Chief Of The Naval Staff Chaired 49Th Bog Meeting At Bahria University Islamabad

21 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Command ..

Rear Admiral Muhammad Saleem Takes Over As Commander Karachi

24 minutes ago
 German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day v ..

German MOS to arrive in Islamabad today on 4-day visit

30 minutes ago
 Storms in US South kill at least 9

Storms in US South kill at least 9

1 hour ago
 UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits ..

UK&#039;s King Charles to make first state visits as monarch to France, Germany

1 hour ago
 Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for ..

Chinese Bank approves rollover of $1.3bln loan for Pakistan: Dar

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.