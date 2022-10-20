UrduPoint.com

KMU Constitutes Anti-drug, Tobacco Body To Ensure Drug-free Campuses

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 05:50 PM

KMU constitutes anti-drug, tobacco body to ensure drug-free campuses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Thursday constituted a seven-member Anti-Drug and Tobacoo committee (ADTC) to ensure drug free campuses in both constituent and affiliated institution by imposing ban on the possession or consumption or use of drug by students and staff.

A notification issued here said that the committee would also be responsible for ensuring drug free and smoke free environment in KMU constituent and institutions and to take measures to safeguard the interests of students and staff.

It would further investigate and resolve matter regarding use of consumption, sale and distribution of illegal drugs in KMU and its attached institutions in collaboration with their administrations.

The body would also raise awareness on the prevalence, problems and persistence of drug abuse and tobacco consumption.

The committee would be chaired by Dr Haji Bahadar, Assistant Professor KMU while members would include Dr Muhammad Firaz, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi, Senate member KMU, representatives of HERA, ANP and DC Office, representatives of students and Additional Director Admin KMU Tahir Ayub.

