KMU, DAI Fleming Fund join hands to fight AMR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Khyber Medical University (KMU) and DAI Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance Antimicrobial Resistance surveillance capacities in KP.

The agreement was aimed to enhance AMR surveillance capacities that were regarded crucial for effectively managing and mitigating AMR impact in KP province.

It also emphasizes capacity building within KMU providing substantial support in laboratory training for antimicrobial stewardship and establishment and maintenance of a biorepository/biobank with necessary technical assistance and IT software management solutions.

The MoU underscores a shared commitment between the parties to bolster One Health approach to AMR which integrates efforts across human, animal and environmental health sectors.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU and Prof. Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai, Director of Public Health Reference Laboratory KMU represented the institution at the signing ceremony The Fleming Fund Country Grant was represented by

Dr. Fayaz Ahmad, Technical Advisor and Ghulam Farooq Khan, Provincial Lead of KP.

