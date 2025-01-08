Open Menu

KMU, DAI Fleming Fund Join Hands To Fight AMR

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2025 | 10:48 PM

KMU, DAI Fleming Fund join hands to fight AMR

Khyber Medical University (KMU) and DAI Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance Antimicrobial Resistance surveillance capacities in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Khyber Medical University (KMU) and DAI Fleming Fund Country Grant Pakistan on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance Antimicrobial Resistance surveillance capacities in KP.

The agreement was aimed to enhance AMR surveillance capacities that were regarded crucial for effectively managing and mitigating AMR impact in KP province.

It also emphasizes capacity building within KMU providing substantial support in laboratory training for antimicrobial stewardship and establishment and maintenance of a biorepository/biobank with necessary technical assistance and IT software management solutions.

The MoU underscores a shared commitment between the parties to bolster One Health approach to AMR which integrates efforts across human, animal and environmental health sectors.

Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU and Prof. Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai, Director of Public Health Reference Laboratory KMU represented the institution at the signing ceremony The Fleming Fund Country Grant was represented by

Dr. Fayaz Ahmad, Technical Advisor and Ghulam Farooq Khan, Provincial Lead of KP.

APP/mds

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lead Khyber Medical University Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as ..

UAE launches education support campaign in Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous ..

5 minutes ago
 Court testifies one more witness against PTI found ..

Court testifies one more witness against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi

3 minutes ago
 JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political oppor ..

JKPC Chief slams Omar Abdullah for political opportunism

3 minutes ago
 Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blaz ..

Two dead, significant injuries in Los Angeles blazes

3 minutes ago
 Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 13

3 minutes ago
 Court approves request for medical examination of ..

Court approves request for medical examination of PTI founder

3 minutes ago
Panhwar Institute of Sindh studies Jamshoro to est ..

Panhwar Institute of Sindh studies Jamshoro to establish seed bank

1 minute ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Acting Foreign Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 KMU, DAI Fleming Fund join hands to fight AMR

KMU, DAI Fleming Fund join hands to fight AMR

1 minute ago
 US tariff and inflation fears rattle global market ..

US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets

1 minute ago
 Palestinians say Israel strike kills two children ..

Palestinians say Israel strike kills two children in West Bank

1 minute ago
 Transport Deptt, KP IT Board sign MoU for digitiza ..

Transport Deptt, KP IT Board sign MoU for digitization of driving licenses

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan