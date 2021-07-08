UrduPoint.com
KMU Decides Allocation Of 12 Seats To Minorities In Paramedics' Disciplines

Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

KMU decides allocation of 12 seats to minorities in paramedics' disciplines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Admission Committee here on Thursday agreed in principle to allocate 12 seats for minorities in 12 disciplines of paramedics.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting that among others was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Minority Affairs, Wazirzada, MPA, Ravi Kumar, Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof. Dr.

Zia-ul-Haq, Director Admission KMU, Director Nursing and Director Paramedics.

The meeting decided that 12 seats would be allocated for minority community members in 12 disciplines of paramedics. It was also decided that two percent quota would be allocated for minorities in Nursing, Public Health and Physiotherapy.

The meeting decided that university would materialize the decision of provincial government regarding minority quota in MBBS and BDS.

More Stories From Pakistan

