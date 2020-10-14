UrduPoint.com
KMU ETEA Medical Test Cancelled

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:52 PM

KMU ETEA Medical test cancelled

ETEA Entrance Test for Khyber Medical University (KMU) and its allied Colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled for October 18, 2020 has been cancelled in light of Section-18 of the Pakistan Medical Commission (IMC) Act, 2020

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :ETEA Entrance Test for Khyber Medical University (KMU) and its allied Colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scheduled for October 18, 2020 has been cancelled in light of Section-18 of the Pakistan Medical Commission (IMC) Act, 2020.

The cancellation of ETEA Medical Entrance Test-2020 was taken after the approval of the Competent Authority, the Chief Minister.

It is notified that the Medical and Dental Colleges admissions test will be conducted by the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) for the students seeking admission across the country, said a notification issued here on Wednesday.

