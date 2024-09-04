KMU Explores Establishment Of Health Sciences Campus In Mohmand District
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar is set to expand its academic programs by introducing Allied Health Sciences degree Programs, including BS Nursing and Doctor of Physical Therapy, in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A team from KMU, led by Dean of Allied Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Haider Darain, along with Dr. Najma Naz Director INS, Abdur Rehman Assistant Director of Affiliation, Mr. Aitizaz, and Engineer Ibrar Ahmad, visited Mohmand District to assess potential sites for establishing a new KMU Institute of Health Sciences (KMU-IHS) campus.
During the visit, the team conducted site inspections and engaged in productive discussions with Dr. Ihtisham Ul Haq the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mohmand District, Saddam Khan; Assistant Commissioner, Alia Mustafa; Principal of GGDC Ekkaghund; Marukh Zahir Shah Principal of GGDC Chanda; Muhammad Khalid Assistant Professor at GDC Ekkaghund; Kausar Khan Assistant Professor at GDC Lakro, and Zarshad Khan In-Charge Principal at GDC Ekkaghund.
These local officials and educators provided crucial support and facilitated the evaluation process.
The proposed campus aims to become a center for advanced healthcare education and training in the region, addressing the pressing need for skilled healthcare professionals. The KMU team expressed their deep appreciation to the Deputy Commissioner and the local team for their steadfast support and commitment to the project. They pledged full cooperation to ensure the successful realization of this initiative.
The establishment of the KMU-IHS campus in the Newly Merged Districts reflects KMU's commitment to expanding its educational reach and improving healthcare services in underserved areas. This initiative is expected to benefit local communities and contribute significantly to the enhancement of healthcare standards across Pakistan.
