KMU Extends Date Of Registration For Admissions In Allied Health Sciences

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar has extended the registration date for the Centralized Admission Test for Pharm D, DPT, Nursing, and Allied Health Sciences undergraduate programs till August 1.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, registration can be done by logging on to the KMU admission portal https://cat.kmu.edu.pk.

The decision to extend the registration date has been taken in a high-level meeting of the admission committee chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, besides others, the convener of the centralized admission committee, Prof. Dr. Jawad Ahmed, Additional Director of Admissions Mohammad Arshad Khan, Additional Registrar Nasir Salim Arab, Additional Director IT Muhammad Sohail and Director IPMS Dr. Muhammad Jaseem Khan attended the meeting.

According to the details, KMU had fixed July 20 as the last date for the registration of the centralized admission test to be held on 4th September for the admissions in various BS programs of Allied Health Sciences, but now on the appeal of the students and their parents, It has been decided to extend the registration process till 1st August in order to provide opportunities to as many candidates as possible to join the test.

It is worth mentioning that the KMU Centralized Admission Test (KMU-CAT) will be held simultaneously on 4th September at 9 am in different test centers of the province as per the schedule.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the KMU Directorate of Admissions, it has been said that apart from KMU's own constituent institutes, affiliated institutes of Pharm D, Doctor of Physical Therapy, for admissions in various programs of BS Nursing, BS Public Health, BS Optometry, BS Nutrition, BS Occupational Therapy, BS Audiology, BS Prosthetics and Orthotics, BS Speech and Language Pathology, BS Microbiology and BS Paramedical Sciences, the test will be held on Sunday 4th September in different cities of the province simultaneously at 9 am while the last date for online registration and fee submission for this test has been fixed as August 1.

It has been said in the statement that the students who wish to admit to the above-mentioned programs of KMU's constituent, as well as affiliated institutes, are required to appear in the said test without which any student will not be allowed to admit to any of the above-mentioned programs.

