UrduPoint.com

KMU Extends ETEA Test Till October 17

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:04 PM

KMU extends ETEA test till October 17

Khyber Medical University Wednesday extended ETEA test for admission in Allied Health Sciences till October 17 due to expected rains and rough weather

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University Wednesday extended ETEA test for admission in Allied Health Sciences till October 17 due to expected rains and rough weather.

The test will now be held simultaneously on Sunday, October 17 at 9am in different centers of the province instead of October 10.

It is worth mentioning that this change in the test date has been made in the light of the reports of the Meteorological Department that heavy rains are likely in some parts of the province on October 9 and 10.

A statement issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission said, the test will now be held on Sunday, October 17. Roll number slips will be issued to the concerned candidates soon. While the rest of the terms and conditions have not been changed. In addition, all concerned candidates can visit the KMU website http:// ahs.kmuts.pk for more information and updates.

Related Topics

Weather Visit October Sunday Khyber Medical University All Rains

Recent Stories

JAFZA registers nearly 40% growth in new customer ..

JAFZA registers nearly 40% growth in new customer registrations In H1 2021

7 minutes ago
 Steps to discourage extremism need of hour: Mahind ..

Steps to discourage extremism need of hour: Mahindar Pall Singh

3 minutes ago
 Revenue deptt officials directed to address public ..

Revenue deptt officials directed to address public issues without any delay

3 minutes ago
 Creation of EU Gas Inventories to Be Among Europea ..

Creation of EU Gas Inventories to Be Among European Commission's Proposals - Von ..

3 minutes ago
 NATO to Expel 8 Russian Diplomats From Brussels - ..

NATO to Expel 8 Russian Diplomats From Brussels - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Colombia Now Hosts Up to 20,000 Haitian Migrants, ..

Colombia Now Hosts Up to 20,000 Haitian Migrants, More Arriving Daily - UN Refug ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.