KMU extends ETEA test till October 17

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University Wednesday extended ETEA test for admission in Allied Health Sciences till October 17 due to expected rains and rough weather.

The test will now be held simultaneously on Sunday, October 17 at 9am in different centers of the province instead of October 10.

It is worth mentioning that this change in the test date has been made in the light of the reports of the Meteorological Department that heavy rains are likely in some parts of the province on October 9 and 10.

A statement issued by the KMU Directorate of Admission said, the test will now be held on Sunday, October 17. Roll number slips will be issued to the concerned candidates soon. While the rest of the terms and conditions have not been changed. In addition, all concerned candidates can visit the KMU website http:// ahs.kmuts.pk for more information and updates.