KMU Gets Place In Top 801-1000 Universities In Global Impact Ranking 2022

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2022 | 07:02 PM

KMU gets place in top 801-1000 universities in Global Impact Ranking 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar has got fourth position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the 33rd overall in the country and has managed to make it to the list of top 801 to 1000 universities in the world according to Times Higher Education's (THE) Impact Rankings 2022.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, the 2022 Impact Rankings was the fourth edition and the overall ranking includes 1,406 universities from 106 countries/regions across the globe.

It is worth mentioning that the Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Times Higher Education's carefully calibrated indicators provide comprehensive and balanced comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching.

The overall ranking is led by an Australian institution: Western Sydney University, in second place is the US's Arizona State University and third is Western University in Canada. The top institutions from an emerging economy were King AbdulAziz University in Saudi Arabia and University Sains Malaysia, in joint fourth place.

The Impact Rankings included metrics based on all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching, Universities can submit data on as many of the SDGs as they are able, however SDG 17 is the only compulsory SDG for inclusion in the overall table.

Thus a university's final score in the overall table is calculated by combining its score in SDG 17 with its top three scores out of the remaining 16 SDGs. The SDG 17 accounts for 22 per cent of the overall score, while the other SDGs each carry a weighting of 26 per cent.

This means that different universities are scored based on a different set of SDGs, depending on their focus. The score from each SDG is scaled so that the highest score in each SDG in the overall calculation is 100 and the lowest score is zero.

Meanwhile the vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq congratulated KMU staff, affiliated 26 medical/dental colleges, 170 allied and nursing institutions, 08 sub-campuses, 48,000 students, their teachers and the medical fraternity as a whole for achieving higher global rankings.

He said this year we are near to establish the disease outbreak Lab, vaccination research center, liver & bone transplant & NCD center at KMU.

Instead of having a large number of institutions, we need to reallocate our resources and reset our trajectory towards gaining the quality of Oxford, Harvard, Glasgow, John Hopkins, and McMaster universities and similar others".

It will be a long odyssey from quantity towards the quality of medical education in Pakistan, but a journey of 1000 miles starts with a small single step in the right direction, he added.

