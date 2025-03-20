Open Menu

KMU Green Youth Movement Club Holds Grand Closing Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM

KMU Green Youth Movement Club holds Grand Closing Ceremony

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The closing ceremony of the 2023-24 session of the Green Youth Movement Club under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, was held with great enthusiasm and splendor.

A large number of students, faculty members, directors of various departments, and esteemed guests attended the event.

On this occasion, a detailed presentation was given on the club’s outstanding achievements throughout the year, highlighting various environmental conservation initiatives, tree plantation drives, seminars, awareness walks, and other activities conducted by the Green Youth Movement Club.

Captain Alishba Nawaz presented a comprehensive report on the year’s activities, shedding light on the impact of various environmental projects and future strategies.

Director Academics, Prof. Dr. Zille Huma, appreciated the efforts of former captains of the Green Youth Movement and lauded their remarkable contributions. She encouraged students to continue their efforts for environmental protection. She emphasized that the club not only focuses on tree plantations and environmental improvements but also plays a crucial role in raising environmental awareness among the younger generation.

A memorable moment of the event was the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Captain Muhammad Asim and Vice-Captain Shamayla Sadiq.

The newly elected leaders pledged to uphold the traditions of the club, further its mission, and implement more effective measures for environmental protection.

Furthermore, during the ceremony, the outgoing cabinet members were honored with appreciation certificates for their outstanding contributions to environmental conservation. These certificates served as a recognition of their hard work, dedication, and relentless efforts that enabled the club to successfully complete various environmental projects.

The ceremony marked the successful conclusion of a year filled with purposeful activities and reinforced the commitment to promoting a greener and cleaner environment.

Attendees praised the event’s organization and expressed hope that the Green Youth Movement Club would continue its environmental mission with even greater dedication in the future.

