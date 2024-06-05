KMU Green Youth Movement hosts World Environment Day seminar, plantation drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Prime Minister Green Youth Movement commemorated World Environment Day with a seminar and plantation drive at the Dr. Hafeezullah Auditorium here on Wednesday.

The aim was to raise awareness about environmental conservation through plantation initiatives.

Dr. Mujeeb ur Rahman, the focal person of the Green Youth Movement, spearheaded the event with his dedicated team.

The seminar featured Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences, as the chief guest.

Other notable attendees included Director IPS Dr. Sami Siraj, Dr. Haji Bahadar, Soban Karim Siddiqi, Chartered Accountant and Co-Founder of Scout Station, Shahab Udin, Head of the Climate Dialogue Team Peshawar, and Director Ismail Khan of the CDE and GAD.

Faculty members, Oversight GYM committee members Dr. Nabi and Dr. Afsheen, administrative staff, and a large number of students were also present.

The event commenced with the national anthem, followed by a welcome address from Dr. Mujeeb ur Rahman.

He provided an in-depth discussion on World Environment Day and showcased a visual presentation on the tree planting campaign.

Dr. Mujeeb expressed his gratitude to all participants for their involvement and emphasized the importance of raising awareness, participating in cleanliness and plantation drives, and adopting green practices.

He called on the vice chancellor to set an example by committing to green energy, proper waste disposal, reduced disposable use, the imposition of fines for littering, and maintaining data for green metrics.

Dr. Mujeeb concluded his speech with an oath: "I pledge to take action against pollution and strive for a cleaner, greener Pakistan.

I will raise awareness, adopt sustainable practices, and participate in initiatives to combat climate change and environmental degradation."

Guest speakers delivered speeches on the importance of environment-friendly plantation campaigns and the significance of World Environment Day.

They highlighted collective responsibility towards environmental conservation, discussing topics such as environmental sustainability, future hazards of climate change, and graphical comparisons of climate change from historical and contemporary perspectives.

The issue of e-waste and its significant impact on environmental pollution was also addressed.

During the TED Talk session, guest speaker Soban Karim Siddiqi shared insights about Scout Station, a youth-focused consultancy platform that supports and guides students, empowering them to turn their ideas into reality and launch their own startups.

A model competition on environmental topics was held among students, with the Institute of Public Mental Health and Behavioral Science securing first place.

The event demonstrated KMU's commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability. Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli delivered an insightful talk on World Environment Day, appreciating the efforts of the KMU Green Youth Movement in organizing the plantation drive.

In a significant initiative towards promoting a greener Pakistan, 250 saplings were planted by KMU students, marking a positive step towards environmental conservation and sustainability.

The KMU Green Youth Movement continues to lead by example, inspiring others to contribute to creating a healthier and greener environment for future generations.