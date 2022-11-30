KMU heads of deptt meet at IHS Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :The 12th meeting of the Head of the Departments (HoDs) of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar was held at IHS Mardan Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq which was also attended by Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur and heads of various institutions and departments.

During the meeting, participants presented performance reports and future action plans of their respective institutions and departments.

Addressing the meeting, VC Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that after the establishment of new campuses in eight districts of the province, including Islamabad, the University was working on its administrative and financial stability during the last two and a half years. The approval of Matta Medical College from the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) is a big success, similarly, the issue of the Islamabad campus building will also be achieved soon, he added.

He said that due to the government getting ready buildings in Lower Dir, Swabi, Lakki Marwat and Kurram, these campuses were turning into profit instead of loss, which was good for the financial stability of the University.

He said that the feasibility has been sent to HEC for the approval of Kabul campus and after that the work will be started on establishing the first international campus of the University.

Welcoming the paperless examination at IHS Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq expressed the expectation that it is an important step towards the complete digitization of the university, which will yield encouraging results.

He said that our priority was to make all the exams transparent and digitized which was being worked on. He said that with the approval of the academic Calendar and proctorial board by the academic section, if the educational problems of different levels was solved on the one hand, then on the other hand there would be further improvement in the discipline in all the constituent institutions including the main campus.