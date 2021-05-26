UrduPoint.com
KMU, Health Department Establish Mass Vaccination Center

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

KMU, Health Department establish mass vaccination center

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in joint collaboration have established a large scale mass vaccination center for COVID 19.

The centre was jointly inaugurated by 102 Brigade Commander Brigadier Muddassir , Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah and Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Haq.

On the occasion, Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Muhammad Niaz, KMU Senate Member Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, 59 Punjab Regiment Commandant Lt. Col. Jawad Jamil, Dr. Azmat DHO Peshawar, Focal Person Mass Vaccination Center Dr. Khalid Rehman and officials concerned were also present.

The center has the scope for vaccination of up to two thousand people on a daily basis. Initially eleven vaccination desks have been established in which six were reserved for men while four for women besides a desk was also reserved for the disabled and the elderly people.

The instructions issued by Dr. Khalid Rehman, Focal Person of Mass Vaccination Center asked the people coming for vaccination to use gate No 2 of KMU near PIC and NAB while coming for vaccination.

In addition, he asked the relevant persons to SMS their CNIC number to 1166 and whenever they receive the code it must be brought along for vaccination. Strict implementation of relevant SOPs of Covid 19 during visit to mass vaccination center was also directed.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq welcomed the establishment of Mass Vaccination Center at KMU and termed it a timely step for the people of the province especially from Peshawar.

The KMU staff has been in the frontline against coronavirus since day one and now with the establishment of the Mass Vaccination Center, KMU has once again taken the lead and we were rightly proud to serve and facilitate the ailing humanity in this vast prevailing pandemic.

He said that the establishment of Mass Vaccination Center where vaccination facilities would be available to the people in a clean, safe and optimal environment would also help control corona pandemic on a large scale.

