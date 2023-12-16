KMU Healthcare quality, risk management certification ceremony held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Khyber Medical University (KMU) organized a grand function to welcome the participants of Batch-II and a certificate distribution ceremony was also organized among the participants of Batch-I.

According to details, Batch-I participants successfully completed a six-month certification program in Healthcare Quality and Risk Management.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq acknowledged the participants of the event for their determination to advance the quality of healthcare and distributed certificates to the participants.

VC KMU highlighted the critical need to prioritize quality and patient safety in healthcare delivery and emphasized the critical role of healthcare providers in society.

During his address, VC KMU Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq threw light on the importance of quality and patient safety, supported by relevant statistics on adverse events. He advocated for a proactive approach to mitigate such events, illustrating how emphasizing quality not only reduces morbidity but also leads to significant cost savings by averting excessive resource utilization.

Recognizing the dedication and contributions of the healthcare community, VC KMU engaged with Batch-I participants representing diverse roles within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa institutions, eliciting their invaluable feedback.

Their enthusiastic testimonials, spanning consultants, junior doctors, nurses, paramedics, managers, chief executive officers, and Assistant professors, hailed the program as enriching and commendable.

The comprehensive certification program, crafted and executed by seasoned professionals with extensive experience from the UK Healthcare Commission and certifications from the Diplomat American board in Healthcare Quality, mirrors KMU's unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Dr Abdul Jalil Khan Director, and Dr Muhammad Hussam Khan, Course Coordinator, alongside Dr Haseeb and other eminent figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) institutions, ensure rigorous standards in the program.

The ceremony concluded with the announcement of Batch-2 of the Healthcare Quality and Risk Management Program, set to commence on Dec 23.

This initiative underscores KMU's steadfast commitment to equipping healthcare professionals with the requisite knowledge and skills to elevate patient care standards.