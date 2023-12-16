Open Menu

KMU Healthcare Quality, Risk Management Certification Ceremony Held

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 01:50 PM

KMU Healthcare quality, risk management certification ceremony held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Khyber Medical University (KMU) organized a grand function to welcome the participants of Batch-II and a certificate distribution ceremony was also organized among the participants of Batch-I.

According to details, Batch-I participants successfully completed a six-month certification program in Healthcare Quality and Risk Management.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq acknowledged the participants of the event for their determination to advance the quality of healthcare and distributed certificates to the participants.

VC KMU highlighted the critical need to prioritize quality and patient safety in healthcare delivery and emphasized the critical role of healthcare providers in society.

During his address, VC KMU Prof. Dr Zia Ul Haq threw light on the importance of quality and patient safety, supported by relevant statistics on adverse events. He advocated for a proactive approach to mitigate such events, illustrating how emphasizing quality not only reduces morbidity but also leads to significant cost savings by averting excessive resource utilization.

Recognizing the dedication and contributions of the healthcare community, VC KMU engaged with Batch-I participants representing diverse roles within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa institutions, eliciting their invaluable feedback.

Their enthusiastic testimonials, spanning consultants, junior doctors, nurses, paramedics, managers, chief executive officers, and Assistant professors, hailed the program as enriching and commendable.

The comprehensive certification program, crafted and executed by seasoned professionals with extensive experience from the UK Healthcare Commission and certifications from the Diplomat American board in Healthcare Quality, mirrors KMU's unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Dr Abdul Jalil Khan Director, and Dr Muhammad Hussam Khan, Course Coordinator, alongside Dr Haseeb and other eminent figures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) institutions, ensure rigorous standards in the program.

The ceremony concluded with the announcement of Batch-2 of the Healthcare Quality and Risk Management Program, set to commence on Dec 23.

This initiative underscores KMU's steadfast commitment to equipping healthcare professionals with the requisite knowledge and skills to elevate patient care standards.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Kingdom Khyber Medical University Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US e ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir’s visit to the US emphasizes bilateral engagement ..

46 minutes ago
 PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as ..

PM Kakar accepts Sarfraz Bugti’s resignation as caretaker Interior Minister

2 hours ago
 PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agre ..

PCB signs ICC Champions Trophy hosting rights agreement with ICC

2 hours ago
 ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

ECP issues schedule for general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2023

5 hours ago
Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on pol ..

Interior minister condemns terrorist attack on police lines in Tank

14 hours ago
 A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be ..

A hurricane-proof town Florida community may be a test case

14 hours ago
 Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

Commerce delegation concludes visit to China

14 hours ago
 PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

PNCA's 'Mera Quaid' show inspires young artists

14 hours ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

14 hours ago
 Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM ..

Pain of APS martyrs still alive in our hearts: CM Domki

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan