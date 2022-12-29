KMU holds four-day management training course for administrative staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, on the directives of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq, conducted a four-day management refresher course for all administrative staff in five separate groups with the support of the Pakistan academy for Rural Development (PARD).

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, under the leadership of Registrar KMU Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, a special course was designed keeping in mind the needs management skills required by the university staff.

The training included office and organization management, emotional intelligence, apart from topics like personality development, stress and anger management, leadership skills, team building, time management skills, KMU Statutes 2016, official correspondence, noting and drafting, and general financial rules.

Appreciating the efforts of the institute for organising the course, the participants of the course described the four-day training as a successful experience and an excellent model for other universities to enhance the professional skills of the administrative staff.

While addressing the participants of the course, Prof.

Zia ul Haq said that when a person learns any education or skill, for some time this person continues to advance in the field of work on the basis of the learned skills. But as time goes by, the same person starts to forget the learned knowledge and skills gradually.

He said that in such a situation, on-job training plays a special role and under that thought, "we decided to organize a special training course for all administrative staff of the university with the support of PARD." Dr Zia said that the best results of the refresher course will come out in the form of the excellent performance of the staff taking the course. He expressed the expectation that "this experience will increase the individual skills of the staff and it will also bring out the best results in the form of exemplary service delivery in various departments of the university."In the end, the VC thanked the management of PARD, especially Director General Capt (Retd) Usman Gul and the Training Wing for providing opportunities to increase the administrative and professional skills of over 150 officers and support staff of KMU by preparing special course modules for training.