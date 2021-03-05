KMU holds meeting to discuss shifting of subjects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting was held with all the Principals/Deans of Public and Private Sector Dental colleges affiliated with KMU under the Chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Vice Chancellor, in the committee room of Khyber Medical University regarding shifting of the subjects of oral biology to first year and sciences of dental material to 2nd year BDS program respectively.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Registrar, KMU, Dr. Brekhna Jamil Director IHPER KMU and Mr. Muhammad islam Additional Director Academics also attended the meeting.

After threadbare discussion the shifting of the said subjects were agreed and it was decided unanimously that the agenda should be placed before the upcoming Academic Council meeting of Khyber Medical University, Peshawar for approval.