UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMU Holds Meeting To Discuss Shifting Of Subjects

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

KMU holds meeting to discuss shifting of subjects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A meeting was held with all the Principals/Deans of Public and Private Sector Dental colleges affiliated with KMU under the Chairmanship of Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Vice Chancellor, in the committee room of Khyber Medical University regarding shifting of the subjects of oral biology to first year and sciences of dental material to 2nd year BDS program respectively.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Registrar, KMU, Dr. Brekhna Jamil Director IHPER KMU and Mr. Muhammad islam Additional Director Academics also attended the meeting.

After threadbare discussion the shifting of the said subjects were agreed and it was decided unanimously that the agenda should be placed before the upcoming Academic Council meeting of Khyber Medical University, Peshawar for approval.

Related Topics

Peshawar Oral Khyber Medical University All

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

10 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

14 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

18 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

29 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

29 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.