KMU holds seminar on SDGs for maternal, child health in Islamic world

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Khyber Medical University (KMU) here on Thursday hosted a significant event focusing on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for maternal and child health in the Islamic world.

Renowned public health scientist, Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar A. Bhatta was the keynote speaker and chief guest at the seminar.

The ceremony attended by Advisor for Health KP Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, Prof. Dr. Hafeezullah (former VC KMU), Registrar KMU Inamullah Khan Wazir, faculty members, administrative officers, dignitaries and large number of students.

Addressing the participants, Prof Dr. Bhatta delivered a thought-provoking lecture on the challenges and opportunities associated with the SDGs for maternal and child health in the Islamic world.

The aim of this lecture was to shed light on the progress made, identify existing obstacles and explore potential avenues for improvement in achieving the SDGs related to maternal and child health. It was emphasized that fostering positive change was not only a necessity but a shared obligation among the member nations of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The focus was underscored on championing the cause of reproductive, maternal, child and adolescent health, deeming it a pivotal priority for overall development.

The speaker stressed the imperative of augmenting resource allocation and ensuring financial security to facilitate universal health coverage.

Furthermore, the speakers called for robust support, collaborative partnerships and unwavering political commitment to actively diminish the existing equity gap in maternal and child survival.

This clarion call, directed at OIC countries, highlighted the urgency of a collective effort to address critical health challenges and underscores the significance of solidarity in achieving meaningful progress.

Health Advisor Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar conveyed sincere appreciation to Prof.

Dr. Bhatta for generously sharing invaluable insights concerning the challenges and opportunities associated with attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in maternal and child health.

Dr. Anwar emphasized the critical importance of research and trial governance, underscoring the indispensable role played by the provincial government in providing high-quality evidence.

Highlighting the steadfast commitment of the provincial government, Dr. Anwar reiterated their dedication to their pivotal role. He emphasized the government's diligence in overseeing maternal and child health research and trials, ensuring not only effective governance but also the production of robust and reliable evidence.

This commitment reflects the province's unwavering dedication to advancing the health and well-being of mothers and children, aligning with the broader objectives of the SDGs, he underlined.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq also thanked Prof. Dr. Bhatta for the insightful discussions and emphasized the importance of maintaining strong ties with KMU for possible joint research projects while promising future cooperation. The visit emphasized the need to develop a common agenda to achieve the common goal of advancing health care outcomes and addressing the unique challenges facing the Islamic world in achieving sustainable development in maternal and child health. .

During the visit, Prof. Dr. Bhatta was also given a tour of the newly constructed Non-Communicable Diseases Hospital under the management of KMU which showed the institution's unwavering commitment to advance research and healthcare practices in future and along with this, he also visited the block planned in his name in KMU.

At the end of the ceremony, Advisor on Health KP Prof. Dr. Riaz Anwar Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar A Bhutta and Dr Saim Abid jointly inaugurated the office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Health Association in KMU.