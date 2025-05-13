Open Menu

KMU Holds Workshop On Antibiogram Development

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) The Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL), Khyber Medical University, in collaboration with the Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine (IPDM) and the Fleming Fund organized a one- day workshop on Antibiogram Development on Tuesday.

The workshop aimed to build laboratory capacity for the standardized development of antibiograms, supporting national efforts in antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance and evidence-based clinical practice.

Participants from different hospital laboratories took part in focused discussions and hands-on sessions to enhance data accuracy and quality.

This collaborative initiative highlights our ongoing commitment to strengthening AMR response mechanisms through capacity building and inter-institutional coordination.

