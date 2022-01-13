UrduPoint.com

KMU Hosts 5th Convocation; Governor Appreciates KMU Role In Tackling Health Problems

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Shah Farman Thursday said that selfless service to suffering humanity brings peace and happiness and there is no substitute for it

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU) Shah Farman Thursday said that selfless service to suffering humanity brings peace and happiness and there is no substitute for it.

The role that KMU is playing in providing competent and highly trained human resources in various fields to tackle health problems is commendable.

He expressed these views while addressing the 5th Convocation of KMU as the chief guest. Vice Chancellor of the university Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, the vice chancellor of King Edward Medical University Lahore Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, former Vice Chancellors of KMU Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan, Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeezullah, Prof Dr Arshad Javed, Registrar KMU Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Secretary Higher Education Department Muhammad Daud Khan, members of KMU senate, syndicate, deans clinical, basic, health profession education allied health sciences, faculty members, admin officers, parents and a large number of graduated students were present on the occasion.

Shah Farman said that the prominent position of medical profession in the society is due to the service of suffering humanity and therefore they are considered as respectable in the society due to their professional competence.

He praised the performance of KMU especially the financial discipline and hoped that the management of KMU would further focus on quality while increasing the number of new institutions.

Earlier, the Governor conferred degrees upon 239 students of PhD, MPhil, Masters and Bachelors while awarding gold medals to 105 graduates in different disciplines.

While presenting performance of the university the vice chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that KMU was rendering services from 15 years and thousands of students had so far graduated in various disciplines of health.

He said that KMU is one of the few universities in the country which is financially stable due to strict financial discipline which has given us the opportunity to set up new institutes in remote districts of the province especially in the newly merged tribal districts.

Regarding the challenges facing by the university Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq said that the biggest challenge is starting of medical programs by various public and private general universities of the province.

He hoped that the Governor KP and the provincial government would take necessary steps to assist KMU in this regard.

Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor, King Edward Medical University, Lahore also addressed the function.

At the end of the convocation the Governor awarded life time achievement awards to Prof Dr Muhammad Daud Khan, Prof Dr Muhammad Hafeezullah, Prof Dr Arshad Javed, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Khattak, Prof Dr Jawad Ahmad Prof Dr Akhtar Shireen and Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal.

