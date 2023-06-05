KMU hosts anti-corruption awareness seminar, walk

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mian Muhammad Waqar on Monday said that corruption is not just the name of financial irregularity, but wrong and unnecessary use of national resources, abuse of authority, violation of merit, deviation from rules and regulations are also types of corruption.

Young people, especially students, can play a key role in eradicating corruption.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar on the anti-corruption week at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, while on this occasion apart from Director KMU-IBMS Dr Inayat Shah, a large number of faculty and students were also present.

Mian Muhammad Waqar said that NAB is an autonomous institution that is playing an active role in eradicating corruption from society.

He said that corruption weakens the country's foundations and its prevention is the main mandate of NAB.

He said that there are many types of corruption and in developing countries like Pakistan; corruption is a big challenge for the concerned institutions. He said that obtaining halal sustenance is not only a religious obligation, but it is also a source of blessing in wealth and life.

He emphasized to the youth that they can play an important role in the eradication of corruption and we want the youth to play the role of NAB ambassadors in the national campaign against the eradication of corruption.

In response to a question, he said that NAB works under the laws approved by the Parliament and in this regard whatever laws the Parliament enact is its authority and these laws bind NAB.

Addressing the event, Dr. Inayat Shah stressed to the students that they should play the role of the front line in the eradication of corruption.

He said students are the future of Pakistan, if they get an opportunity to serve the country they should put their efforts to make Pakistan a corruption-free country.

He said there is no room for corruption in KMU and we are standing side by side with NAB in eradicating corruption.

At the end of the event, an anti-corruption awareness walk was also organized in which the students actively participated.