KMU Hosts Awareness Seminar On Harassment Of Women At Workplace

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in collaboration with the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat for Protection against Harassment (FOSPAH), Wednesday organized an awareness seminar on harassment of women at the workplace.

Barrister Rubab Mehdi Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FOSPAH was the chief guest, whereas Vice Chancellor, KMU, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Pro VC Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak, KMU focal person for protection against harassment Dr. Braikhna Jamil, heads and faculty of different institutions, admin staff and a large number of students were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the seminar, Barrister Rubab Mehdi said, "Lack of awareness regarding harassment among women is one of the main reasons of the commission of workplace harassment.

She said that our women feel frightened to file complaints against cases pertaining to harassment. She said that constituting of act will be useless if the proper implementation is not ensured.

We are determined to ensure proper implementation of the protection against harassment of women at workplace act 2016.

She said, "We have to educate and train our society on sound ethical grounds and ensure the implementation of relevant laws to eradicate harassment. Women should use this act for their protection not for taking revenge on any innocent person. We have to use our laws honestly because the misuse of any law could deteriorate the situation." Barrister Rubab Mehdi said the present government was trying its level best to implement the Women Harassment Act 2016 in letter and spirit so that women should not face any adverse situation.

She said a woman was in fact a symbol of strength and not of weakness because she nurtured a family, the next coming generation of society, so they must be given respect and protection by the society and state.

She urged the students to contribute to the efforts for creating awareness against the harassment of women at their workplace. She said our aim was to safeguard the rights of women on a professional level and to provide them equal opportunities to grow and prosper within their respective fields.

Earlier talking to the seminar Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq thanked Commissioner KP chapter-FOSPAH for collaborating in this event to create an in-depth awareness against harassment faced by women at their workplace.

He said, besides making an anti-harassment committee, the KMU was making all-out efforts to curb harassment on all campuses of the university. He said that there is zero-tolerance for harassment in KMU and it will not be accepted at any level and cost.

"We must not only uphold the status that islam has given to women as mothers, sisters, and daughters, but also take all necessary steps to give women their rightful place in society," he added.

Besides, apprising the seminar about the increasing ratio of women enrolment at KMU, the VC also highlighted opportunities and facilities provided to female students for acquiring higher education in a peaceful and conducive environment.

>