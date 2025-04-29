KMU hosts awareness seminar on Indian Water Aggression and Drug Abuse

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) An important seminar and awareness walk were held at Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in collaboration with the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to raise awareness among youth regarding the rising trend of drug abuse and India’s water aggression.

Speaking at the event, KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq stated that Pakistan was established for a great cause, and its independence is a matchless blessing.

He noted that living abroad makes one realize the true value of their homeland, especially when witnessing countries plagued by civil wars, unrest, and poverty.

He emphasized that hostile forces aim to divide and weaken us, but through unity, we can foil their nefarious designs.

Commenting on India’s violation of the Indus Waters Treaty, he said that by unilaterally suspending the treaty, India is engaging in water aggression against Pakistan.

However, the entire nation, particularly the youth, will stand firm like an iron wall in response.

He reiterated that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation that seeks equal relations with its neighbors, but India’s use of water as a weapon, especially under the pretext of incidents like Pahalgam, exposes its malicious intentions.

He asserted that KMU, in collaboration with ANF, is committed to establishing a drug-free society.

He added that KMU’s over 80,000 students are a valuable national asset, and protecting them from drugs and despair is our moral, social, and national responsibility.

He warned that where hope fades, the plague of drug abuse takes root.

The teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on hard work and perseverance should serve as a guiding light for today’s youth.

Addressing the seminar, ANF Director General Brigadier Mazhar Hussain stated that we are facing two enemies on two fronts, both targeting our youth.

He informed that 80% of the world’s opium is produced in Afghanistan.

While the eastern border adversary is an open enemy, attempts are being made to harm us from the west through the spread of drugs. Expressing concern over the rising use of synthetic drugs, he said that the ANF is not only actively preventing smuggling along borders and within cities but also plays a role in curbing drug smuggling through airports and sea routes.

He pointed out that dangerous drugs like "Ice" are targeting our children, and urged parents to pay special attention to their children and caution them against accepting chocolates, juices, or candies from strangers. He shared that 26,000 drug addicts have been rehabilitated so far, and this curse is affecting all segments and age groups of society.

He appreciated the anti-drug policy of the Higher education Commission (HEC) but stressed the need for strict implementation. He concluded that ANF and universities together can successfully combat this societal menace.

The event concluded with an awareness walk in which KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Brigadier Mazhar Hussain, faculty members, and a large number of students participated. Participants carried banners and placards against Indian water aggression and drug abuse.