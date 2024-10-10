KMU hosts ceremony for MDCAT 2024 toppers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Finance, Muzammil Aslam on Thursday emphasized that health and education are the highest priorities of the government.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of a five-week training program for provincial nurses in collaboration with the provincial health department and a consortium of British universities and an event honoring the top position holders of MDCAT 2024 organized by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

He remarked that today’s event is a clear testament to the provincial government’s commitment to elevating the health sector to international standards. The introduction of British-level nursing training will significantly enhance the quality of nursing, fostering overall growth in this vital profession.

The successful and transparent conduct of the MDCAT examination is a major achievement, providing all students with an equal opportunity to perform based on merit.

The government remains dedicated to ensuring equal opportunities for the talented youth of the province, recognizing that the first right to the province’s resources belongs to its younger generation. This right is being realized through the provision of high-quality educational facilities.

The ceremony was attended by key officials including the Provincial Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Secretary Higher Education Department Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Vice-Chancellor of KMU Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, Dr Ijaz Hussain, Director General Health Services, Director PHSA, and Chief HSRU.

In his address, Mr Aslam highlighted the noble nature of the medical profession, noting that whether one is a doctor, nurse, or paramedic, their service to humanity is invaluable. He acknowledged the dedication of medical professionals who work tirelessly to provide patients with a new lease on life and emphasized that no other profession compares to this in terms of impact.

He revealed that 16% of the provincial budget is allocated to health, underscoring the government’s commitment. The services being provided through the Sehat Card are exemplary and unforgettable. Additionally, the data generated by the Sehat Card is invaluable for research, giving insights into prevalent diseases, their demographics, and geographical distribution. He stressed the importance of focusing on prevention and public health measures to mitigate the growing disease burden.

Muzammil Aslam further pointed out that the provincial government is spending between 1.8 to 2 million PKR per medical student annually, with the total expenditure over five years amounting to around 10 million PKR per student.

This substantial investment of public funds calls for students to give back by becoming outstanding professionals and serving society. The success of public school and college students in the MDCAT reflects the positive impact of the provincial government’s policies.

He congratulated KMU for establishing a new culture of merit and transparency and expressed hope that this would be further strengthened.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamran Ahmad Afridi, Secretary of the Higher Education Department, praised KMU for setting a high standard in academics, research, and governance, making it a model for other universities. The nursing training program, he said, will significantly raise the standard of nursing in the province.

He also noted that the performance of students from public colleges in MDCAT highlights the government’s commitment to higher education, providing a beacon of hope for the youth. The transparent conduct of the MDCAT has ensured that deserving students receive their due and represents a significant step toward promoting meritocracy and social justice.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of KMU, Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, shared that the province has 28 medical colleges in the public and private sectors, with a combined capacity of 3,100 students. He emphasized that KMU graduates are recognized for their competence worldwide. Over the years, significant progress has been made in the medical and dental fields, but the nursing and paramedical sectors have been somewhat neglected.

To address this, KMU has introduced four-year degree programs, replacing outdated diploma courses, as part of its revolutionary reforms.

This year, KMU will train 8,000 nurses in both the public and private sectors. The university is financially self-sufficient, relying entirely on its resources. In addition to nursing and paramedics, specialized programs in DPT, Clinical Psychology, Public Health, Speech and Language Pathology, Audiology, and Occupational Therapy have been launched.

KMU has also initiated a collaborative project with the Department of Health and British institutions to deliver high-quality nursing training in the province.

Under this project, British nursing trainers will provide a five-week training program to 503 nurses from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The first batch has been selected based on merit, and their training has already commenced at KMU.

Subsequent batches will follow, marking a significant development in the nursing sector and the broader healthcare landscape of the province.