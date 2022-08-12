KMU hosts colorful ceremony in connection with 75th Independence Day celebrations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar organized a colorful ceremony in connection with the 75th Independence Day in the multi-purpose hall of the university.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Dr. Inayat Shah Director sports, Director IPMR Dr. Irfan, faculty, admin staff and a large number of students were also present at the occasion. The ceremony started with the recitation of the Holy Quran, after which the participants recited the National Anthem together.

In addition to urdu and English speech competitions, Urdu and English letter writing, skits and national songs were presented in the event, which were highly appreciated. Mujahid Khan and Hamna Bibi of IPMR were awarded first prize in Urdu speech competition, Hamza Khan in English competition while Zeeshan was awarded first prize for best performance in ideography competition.

Meanwhile, addressing the ceremony, Professor Dr. Lal Muhammad Khattak Pro vice chancellor KMU, said that celebrating Independence Day with enthusiasm is a sign of living nations.

He said that our forefathers got Pakistan after immense sacrifices and now it is our common responsibility to protect this trust. He said that to know the value of freedom, it is necessary to study the poetry of Allama Iqbal who has given us the true message of freedom in his poetry.

Prof. Dr. Lal Muhammad congratulated the Director, Faculty and students of IPMR for organizing the excellent program and hoped that other institutions would also ensure the organization of such constructive and positive activities.

Finally, the chief guest distributed certificates and shields to the students who showed excellent performance in speech competitions, letter writing, videography, national songs and skits.