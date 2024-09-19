Open Menu

KMU Hosts Gala Dinner To Celebrate New Appointments, Promote 'Brain Gain' Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 03:40 PM

KMU hosts gala dinner to celebrate new appointments, promote 'Brain Gain' initiative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A gala dinner was held at the Peshawar Barracks in the honor of 13 newly appointed eminent research professionals of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar. The event celebrated KMU's ongoing efforts to reverse the effects of 'Brain Drain' through its 'Brain Gain' initiative, reinforcing its commitment to strengthening medical education and research in Pakistan.

Among those honored were newly appointed professionals, including Prof. Dr. Zille Huma Director Academics, Prof. Dr. Braikhna Jamil Director IHPER, Prof. Dr. Inayat Shah Director IBMS, Prof. Dr. Abdul Jalil Khan Director IFM, Prof. Dr. Sami Siraj Director IPS, Prof. Dr. Usman Mehboob, Prof. Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai Director IPDM, Prof. Dr. Sadia Fatima Director IHS Abbottabad, Prof. Dr. Naushad Muhammad, Prof. Dr. Mohsin Shah, Assistant Professor Dr. Naushad Asim, Assistant Professor Dr. Shaista Rasool, and Mr. Zafar Iqbal. The appointments highlight KMU’s drive to attract top talent and reinforce its leadership in medical research and innovation.

The dinner was attended by notable figures, including KMU Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, former Vice Chancellors Prof. Dr. Hafiz ullah, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed, Registrar Inamullah Khan, former Registrar Dr. Jalilur Rehman, and Prof. Dr. Shad Muhammad, alongside faculty members and administrative officers.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq praised the contributions of the new appointees, stating that initiatives like 'Brain Gain' are pivotal for shaping a future where Pakistan’s medical education and healthcare sectors can thrive. He emphasized that KMU's dedication to nurturing a strong research culture is key to sustaining growth in these areas.

He also reflected on KMU’s transformative journey under past leadership, crediting the collaborative efforts of faculty, administration, and support staff for elevating KMU to its current status as a national leader in medical research and education. "With the dream of building a general hospital nearing realization, KMU is set to achieve yet another milestone," said Prof. Zia, further highlighting KMU's expansion through exemplary institutions and remote campuses addressing clinical challenges across the region.

