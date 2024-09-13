KMU Hosts Grand Sirat-un-Nabi (PBUH) Conference, Competitions
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) organized a grand Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conference in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).
The event, held with great reverence, featured Husne Qiraat and Naat Khawani contests in which students and faculty from various KMU-constituent institutions actively participated.
The conference was presided over by KMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, with the Secretary of the Higher education Regulatory Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sajid Inam, and Chief Organizer, Dr. Braikhna Jamil, Director IHPE&R, heads, faculty and students of various institutes were also in attendance.
Esteemed members of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Qari Abdul Rauf Madani, Qari Fawad Hussain, and Qari Inayatullah, were present to oversee the competitions.
In the Husne Qiraat contest, Qari Shoaib Jan from the Institute of Pathology and Diagnostic Medicine secured first place, while Gohar Rehman from the Institute of Health Sciences, Mardan, took second place, and Mehran Ahmed, also from the Institute of Health Sciences, Mardan, earned third position.
In the Naat Khawani contest, Safiullah from the KMU Institute of Dental Sciences, Kohat, secured the top position, followed by Faran Ali from the Institute of Nursing Sciences, Peshawar, in second place, and Palwasha Noor from the Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Peshawar, secured third position.
The Vice Chancellor KMU praised the students for their enthusiasm and devotion to the Holy Prophet (PBUH). He highlighted the importance of such activities in instilling values and fostering positive competition among students.
He also emphasized that KMU places great importance on co-curricular activities alongside academic pursuits, helping to nurture both the intellectual and spiritual development of students. At the conclusion of the ceremony, shields and cash prizes were awarded to the top three winners in each category as a token of appreciation for their outstanding performances.
