KMU Hosts Inter-university Speech Competition For Global Handwashing Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 10:38 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) In observance of Global Handwashing Day, the Watson Cell Local Council board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, organized a second inter-university speech competition.
The event, themed "Hygiene and Climate Change," attracted students from 16 universities across the province, with 31 participants competing in both English and urdu categories.
The competition aimed to raise awareness about the critical importance of hand hygiene, especially in the context of public health and climate change. Global Handwashing Day, marked annually on October 15, emphasizes the role of handwashing as a cornerstone in preventing disease transmission.
The speeches explored topics such as the importance of handwashing, the impact of climate change and global warming, and the vital role of public engagement in addressing these global issues.
The Chief Guest, KMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ziaul Haq, delivered a keynote address, stressing the importance of cleanliness in preventing both communicable and non-communicable diseases. He also highlighted the need for youth participation in public health initiatives to foster a culture of hygiene and disease prevention.
Muhammad Samiullah, Coordinator of the Watson Cell, Local Government KP, also spoke at the event, emphasizing the role of hygiene in creating a healthy society and urging continued efforts to raise public awareness.
The event concluded with an awards ceremony where shields and certificates were presented to the winners. The competition saw significant participation from university administration, faculty, and students, underscoring the commitment of educational institutions to promoting public health and hygiene.
