KMU Hosts Seminar On Self-Accountability
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar hosted a seminar on self-accountability with Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Accountability, Brigadier (R) Muhammad Musaddiq Abbasi as the chief guest.
The event was attended by KMU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, faculty members, administrative officers, and staff.
In his address, Brigadier (R) Musaddiq Abbasi referred to the speech of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 11, 1947, where he declared that corruption is poison for society.
He emphasized that corruption is like termites that destroy institutions and society from within. He shared that approximately 80-85% of corruption is driven by necessity, termed "Need-Based Corruption," while 15-20% occurs due to greed, known as "Greed-Based Corruption." He revealed that nearly $10 billion is transferred abroad annually by corrupt individuals.
Brigadier (R) Musaddiq Abbasi stated that as a nation, we should look up to the eagle as our role model, which avoids consuming unlawful (haram) food and believes in a simple lifestyle.
In contrast, a vulture survives on the prey of others, symbolizing greed and corruption. He emphasized that the concept of "Amr Bil Ma’ruf wa Nahi Anil Munkar" (enjoining good and forbidding evil) is the best way to eliminate corruption.
He added that, just as prevention is better than cure, precautionary measures are vital in combating corruption.
He pointed out that Pakistan ranks 29th in the world for corruption, which is a matter of serious concern and a significant challenge.
He highlighted that in countries where the rule of law prevails, corruption is almost non-existent, and these nations are prosperous and developed.
Conversely, societies where corruption is widespread are on the decline. He stressed the importance of ensuring halal (lawful) earnings in raising children, as neglecting this can have detrimental effects on future generations. He quoted the Quran, which instructs individuals to protect themselves and their families from the fire of Hell, emphasizing that the fight against corruption must begin at home.
He concluded by saying that punctuality and hard work are the keys to success, emphasizing that success requires effort in the right direction. He stressed that no nation can develop without honesty, which is the guarantee of success.
He urged everyone to read and understand the Quran, make it an integral part of their lives, and follow its teachings. The goal of the Quran is to learn, understand, spread, and act upon its guidance.
