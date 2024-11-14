Open Menu

KMU Hosts Symposium On Climate Change & Mental Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Public Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences (IPMH&BS) organized a symposium on "Climate Change & Mental Health," focusing on the profound mental health impacts arising from climate change.

This event addressed the increasingly critical intersection of environmental shifts and mental well-being, underscoring an issue of urgent global significance.

The symposium featured keynote speaker Prof. Dr. Afzal Javed, Chairman of the Pakistan Psychiatric Research Center (PPRC) and former President of the World Psychiatric Association (WPA).

A distinguished figure in mental health, Prof. Javed is a recipient of Pakistan's Sitara-i-Imtiaz and holds the highest fellowship award from the Royal College of Psychiatrists. Alongside him, Prof. Dr. Rubina Nazli, Pro Vice Chancellor and Dean of Basic Medical Sciences KMU, contributed her expertise.

Prof. Afzal Javed emphasized the growing need to address mental health challenges, particularly among vulnerable populations affected by climate change.

Dr. Muhammad Faraz, Director KMU IPMH&BS, organized the event, reaffirming the institute's commitment to tackling the mental health repercussions of societal and environmental transformations.

Prof. Dr. Khalid Mufti, a pioneering figure in Pakistani psychiatry and an expert in geo-psychiatry, provided introductory remarks, highlighting the interconnectedness of mental health and environmental stability and stressing the psychological toll of climate-induced stress on communities.

The event drew a large, engaged audience, including students, faculty, and mental health professionals, who participated in discussions on the impacts of climate change on mental health and the importance of proactive mental health initiatives.

In closing, Dr. Ali Ahsan Mufti of Horizon NGO, Peshawar, extended a vote of thanks to all participants, stressing the importance of continued collaboration in mental health advocacy and research.

This symposium underscored KMU's dedication to advancing mental health awareness in the face of contemporary global challenges, fostering a proactive approach to public mental health education.

--

