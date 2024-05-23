Open Menu

KMU Hosts Taxpayer Rights Awareness Session

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Thursday hosted an awareness session on safeguarding taxpayers' rights at Dr. Hafeezullah Hall.

The event featured the Honorable Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mehmood Jah (Hilal Imtiaz, Sitara Imtiaz), as the main guest speaker.

The session aimed at educating participants on the rights of taxpayers and the mechanisms available for addressing their complaints. The seminar was organized by the Finance Wing of KMU under supervision of Treasurer Wasim Riaz.

Distinguished attendees included KMU Registrar Inamullah Khan Wazir, Dean of Basic Medical Sciences Professor Dr Rubina Nazli, Treasurer Waseem Riaz, and heads of all KMU departments.

During the session, Dr Asif Mehmood Jah provided an in-depth overview of the role and mandate of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in resolving taxpayers' complaints. He also addressed various tax-related queries from the participants, offering valuable insights into the complexities of the taxation system.

Mr Almas Jvindah, Advisor Legal, addressed the legal aspects of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO).

Sardar Ali Khawaja shared his experiences as the former Chief Commissioner of FBR and informed attendees about the FTO Office in Peshawar, where students and faculty can file their complaints and grievances.

Treasurer KMU, Waseem Riaz and Registrar Inamullah Khan, expressed their gratitude to Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mehmood Jah for his presence and the valuable knowledge he shared.

Special recognition was given to Mr Muhammad Umair Zeb, who received a Performance Award in recognition of his contributions as a tax advisor to both KMU and the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

The contributions of Muhammad Umair Zeb, along with the cooperation of the guests and the active participation of the Heads of Departments, were highly appreciated.

The session underscored KMU's commitment to promoting a better understanding of taxpayers' rights and facilitating the effective resolution of tax issues.

The session also emphasized the KMU's dedication to taxpayer education and the valuable insights provided by Dr Asif Mehmood Jah, Federal Tax Ombudsman.

