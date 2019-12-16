KMU-IBMS resumes nutrition in emergency certificate course

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Khyber Medical University (KMU) Monday started first batch of Nutrition in Emergency (NiE) certificate course at department of Human Nutrition.

Primary objective of the course is to enhance capacity of the relevant staff of the government departments, development partners, and graduates aspiring to work in emergency context, to design and lead effective response to nutrition in emergencies.

The course is being organized with collaboration of UNICEF and Planning and Development, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Participants of the course include nominees from various government departments, NGOs and graduates interested to work in emergency situations.

Commenting on the occasion, Registrar KMU Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur highlighted need for enhancing capacity of the nutrition workforce to effectively respond to nutrition situations in emergencies.

He shared KMU is focusing on creating a pool of highly skilled nutrition graduates and trained professionals, who can work in any given situation to improve nutrition situation in the country.

He thanked UNICEF and Health Department for the collaboration with KMU, as this collaboration is a sustainable way to approach nutrition. He expressed KMU's continued commitment to work in areas like Infant Young Child Feeding (IYCF) and adolescent nutrition.

Deputy Director Nutrition Dr. Fazal Majeed, Director General Health Services KP praised KMU initiative and underlined his continued support to the university in similar courses.

Nutrition Chief, UNICEF Mr Eric, appreciated efforts of the KMU to organize this certificate course. He said that nutrition situation is already at emergency level and we need to do more.

He emphasized need for good training of the relevant sectors for effective response to the nutrition situation in the country, adding UNICEF would continue to partner with KMU and other institutions for continued capacity building and effective response to nutritional needs.

Aien Khan of UNICEF and Course Coordinator Dr. Khalid Iqbal also spoke on the occasion.