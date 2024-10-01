Open Menu

KMU Inaugurates Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed Academic Block

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM

KMU inaugurates Prof. Dr. Arshad Javed Academic Block

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, proudly inaugurated the Professor Dr. Arshad Javed Academic Block in a ceremony attended by distinguished guests.

Former Vice Chancellor of KMU, Professor Dr. Arshad Javed, served as the chief guest, accompanied by his daughter Dr. Zainab Javed, current Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar Inam Ullah Wazir, and heads of various institutions and departments.

In his address, Professor Dr. Arshad Javed expressed heartfelt gratitude to Vice Chancellor Dr. Zia Ul Haq and the university team for naming the Nursing and Physiotherapy Block in his honor. He commended the remarkable progress achieved by KMU under the leadership of Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq, praising the university as an exemplary model of health education. By offering all fields of health education under one roof, KMU is fostering a robust healthcare delivery system that will ultimately benefit society. Prof. Dr. Javed acknowledged KMU's contributions to public health, research, and academic excellence and emphasized that these efforts serve as an inspiration to other institutions.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia Ul Haq, in his remarks, highlighted the importance of honoring notable figures during their lifetime.

He pointed out that while buildings and memorials are typically named after individuals posthumously, KMU has chosen to break this tradition by recognizing its living legends. The dedication of the Nursing and Physiotherapy Block to Professor Dr. Arshad Javed serves as a testament to his leadership, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq further noted that KMU has previously named key structures after founding Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Dauad Khan and former Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Hafeezullah, honoring their roles in KMU’s growth and development. He emphasized that the recognition of Professor Dr. Arshad Javed sends a positive message to future generations about the importance of celebrating the contributions of those who have shaped the institution. The university’s decision reflects its commitment to remembering and honoring its benefactors, ensuring their legacy continues to inspire. This gesture not only acknowledges Professor Dr. Arshad Javed’s hard work and dedication but also reinforces KMU’s forward-thinking approach to leadership and recognition, he added.

