KMU Institute Of Nursing Sciences Organizes Seminar On Nursing Ethics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A seminar on nursing ethics was held at the Khyber Medical University Institute of Nursing Sciences, Peshawar, where topics such as euthanasia, organ transplantation, artificial intelligence in the medical field, surrogacy, and harassment against nurses were discussed.

Five groups presented posters and research materials during the seminar.

The keynote speaker, Syed Bakhtiar Ali Shah, highlighted the principles of nursing ethics and decision-making, emphasizing the importance of ethics in professional duties.

A group led by Sher Muhammad Hazara prepared posters, research articles, and brochures on the topic of euthanasia, covering its definition, types, and ethical and legal aspects.

Participants showed great interest in the posters, asked questions, and shared their views.

Other groups presented research-based presentations on organ transplantation, artificial intelligence, surrogacy, and harassment against nurses, all emphasizing the significance of ethics in the nursing profession.

The seminar concluded that continuous ethical education is essential for medical professionals to stay informed about evolving trends and regulations.

Participants stressed the importance of ethical decision-making, patient rights protection, and policy formulation in nursing. Speakers stated that upholding ethical principles in nursing plays a crucial role in ensuring equality and maintaining professional integrity.

The organizers were congratulated on the successful conduct of the seminar, and a desire for more educational opportunities in the future was expressed.

This seminar proved to be a significant educational experience for nursing students and professionals, raising awareness about ethical issues and fostering critical thinking. Participants emphasized the need for comprehensive ethical education for nursing students to uphold the highest ethical standards.

The organizers thanked all attendees and expressed their commitment to conducting more educational and research seminars in the future.

