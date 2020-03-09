KMU-IRNUM ink MoU for clinical training of BS Paramedical sciences students

Khyber Medical University-Institute of Paramedical Sciences (KMU-IPMS) and Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (IRNUM), Peshawar have agreed for clinical training of BS-Paramedical Sciences students at IRNUM hospital Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Khyber Medical University-Institute of Paramedical Sciences (KMU-IPMS) and Institute of Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine (IRNUM), Peshawar have agreed for clinical training of BS-Paramedical Sciences students at IRNUM hospital Peshawar.

The initiative have been taken to train future medical manpower particularly for the hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and generally for the whole country.� This agreement was made in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between KMU and IRNUM in a ceremony held here at KMU vice chancellor secretariat.� Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid Vice Chancellor KMU and Dr. Akif Khan Director IRNUM signed the MOU by representing their respective institutions.� To keep the standard of quality training, the KMU-IPMS students of 5th, 6th�and 8th�semester will visit the IRNUM hospital for their clinical training in the nuclear medicine and radio therapy fields.� Maximum duration of the MOU shall be five years extendable further on mutual consent of both the parties. IRNUM shall be responsible to provide a conducive environment to the students of KMU-IPMS for the clinical training program during agreed schedule.� IRNUM shall nominate a focal person within the hospital for managing and facilitating the training business and faculty members and others during the clinical training program.

� Clinical training of fall semester will start from first week of September and end in the last week of December however, for spring semester clinical training will start from the first week of February and end in the last week of May of every year.� Clinical training will be assessed by faculty members associating in training from both the institutions.

The MOU stated that KMU-IPMS shall also nominate a focal person for the coordination and to manage the training program in a proper way to produce good quality and skillful professionals.� Fees of the students for the clinical training program shall be Rs.1000/- per month per student. The duration of clinical training program will be according to the prescribed curriculum, syllabus and credit hours approved by academic council of KMU.�The MoU clarified that if the students are more than the capacity of the hospital, then 2nd�shift system will be arranged with the mutual consent of both the parties.

To resolve the issues created during the clinical training program a joint committee comprising focal persons �from IRNUM and ��KMU-IPMS will work jointly.