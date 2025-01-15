KMU-JIC To Establish International Centre For Regenerative & Cellular Medicine In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2025 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) In a bid of responding to the ever-evolving challenges of modern healthcare, Khyber Medical University (KMU), in collaboration with Jasim International Consulting (JIC), a globally renowned development firm specializing in health system strengthening, is establishing an International Centre for Regenerative & Cellular Medicine (ICRC).
“The state-of-the-art International Centre for Regenerative and Cellular Medicine is a flagship initiative that will transform the healthcare landscape in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” remarked Dr. Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor of KMU.
The centre, located at the KMU Institute of Health Sciences in Hazara, aims to foster innovation in medical sciences and provide a multidisciplinary platform for ground breaking research.
It will focus on areas such as nano medicine, cellular medicine, regenerative medicine, genomics, stem cell research, artificial intelligence in healthcare, robotic surgeries, telemedicine and augmented reality for medical training.
“This facility will pave the way for revolutionary advancements in gene editing, nanomedicine, regenerative therapies, 3D bone printing, and robotic surgeries,” Dr.
Zia added.
The construction of ICRC is progressing meticulously, incorporating sustainable building practices to ensure a cutting-edge and eco-friendly environment.
Emphasizing significance of the project, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz, CEO of JIC Pakistan stated, “ICRC will introduce innovative medical advancements by serving as a global platform for collaborative research in regenerative and molecular medicine.”
Dr. Sadia Fatima, Director of the Institute of Health Sciences at KMU Hazara Campus, described the centre as "a symbol of hope and a hub where the future of medicine is being shaped."
Chairman JIC Group of Companies, Dr. Jasim Anwar echoed these sentiments by saying that this initiative will not only build human capital in Pakistan but also provide research and development support to medical faculties, laboratories, and researchers worldwide.
With its cutting-edge research capabilities and international collaborations, the ICRC represents a monumental leap forward in addressing global healthcare challenges, positioning Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a leader in the field of regenerative and molecular medicine.
