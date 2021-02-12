KMU launches BS Public Health four-year programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (KMU-IPH&SS), Peshawar has launched the BS four-year programme in Public Health with the mission of preserving, promoting and improving the health and well-being of populations, communities and individuals.

The launching ceremony of the BS public health programme was held here Friday at KMU-IPH&SS. Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Vice Chancellor KMU along with Director IPH&SS Dr Saima Afaq inaugurated the first batch of the said programme.

Addressing the ceremony as chief guest Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq said that the BS public health programme aims to improve the health status of the population, which is to be achieved by providing professionals with a high quality undergraduate training programme in public health sciences.

He elaborated that public health deals with core concepts of disease prevention, propagation and control.

A functional health system not just manages diseases upon presentation but also aims at reducing disease burden through preventive and promotive activities leading to regular adjustments of policies.

A healthy population is a prerequisite for economic prosperity through improved health and poverty risk reduction, he added.

Prof. Zia said the core objectives of launching BS public health programme was to produce competent, committed and skilled public health professionals as well as to prepare a skilled workforce in public health auxiliary and support services and to improve the health of the community using community-based and health systems assessment of preventive services.

He added that Pakistan continues to suffer from a large burden of different diseases owing mainly to resource constraints and lower population literacy rate. A substantial number of injuries as well as deaths occur each year which could be prevented through creating awareness amongst the general public regarding taking precautionary measures.