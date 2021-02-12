UrduPoint.com
KMU Launches BS Public Health Four Year Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University Institute of Public Health and Social Sciences (KMU-IPH&SS), Peshawar on Friday launched BS four year program in Public Health with the mission of preserving, promoting, and improving health and well-being of populations, communities, and individuals.

Alongside with this, the institute is one of its kinds in the country offering a complete package right from undergraduate to doctorate level in public health, says a press release.

The launching ceremony of the BS public health program was held here at KMU-IPH&SS. Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq Vice Chancellor KMU along with Director IPH&SS Dr. Saima Afaq inaugurated the first batch of the said program.

Meanwhile talking to the ceremony as chief guest Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq said that the BS public health program aims to improve the health status of the population, which is to be achieved by providing professionals with a high quality undergraduate training program in public health sciences.

He elaborated that public health deals with core concepts of disease prevention, propagation and control.

A functional health system not just manages diseases upon presentation but also aims to reduce disease burden through preventive and promotive activities leading to regular adjustments of policies.

A healthy population is a prerequisite for economic prosperity through improved health and poverty risk reduction, he added.

Prof. Zia said the core objectives of launching BS public health program is to reduce competent, committed and skilled public health professionals as well as to prepare a skilled workforce in public health auxiliary and support services and to improve the health of the community using community-based and health systems assessment of preventive services.

He added that Pakistan continues to suffer from a large burden of different diseases owing mainly to resource constraints and lower population literacy rate. A substantial number of injuries as well as deaths occur each year which could be prevented through creating awareness amongst general public regarding taking precautionary measures.

