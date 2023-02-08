KMU launches Green Pakistan Tree Plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Green Youth Movement Club of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Wednesday organized a green seminar at Dr. Hafeez Ullah Auditorium, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq was the chief guest.

The event was attended by Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, as the guest speaker, while the focal person of KMU Green Youth Movement, Mujeebur Rehman, and a large number of faculty and students were also present at the occasion.

The event started with an open mic session in which students expressed their views and ideas on the two themes of the Green Youth Movement, Eco-tourism and Agriculture.

In the event, a debate competition was also held among the students on the importance of Green Pakistan.

The focal person of KMU Green Youth Movement, Mujeebur Rehman informed the participants of the seminar about the objectives of the Green Youth Movement and the impact of climate change on Pakistan.

Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, informed the participants about his website flood.pk and gave an in-depth analysis of last year's floods.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof.

Dr. Zia ul Haq while appreciating the performance and services of the Green Youth Movement expressed the hope that as a result of the efforts of this movement, where there will be opportunities to deal with floods, it can also combat the damaging effects of climate change.

He said that KMU is not only focusing on the improvement of the quality of knowledge and research, but we also provide practical training in this regard along with creating awareness among our students to deal with the challenges faced in various fields of life.

He said that the pollution of the environment can be eliminated by large-scale planting on one side and on the other hand, we can also secure and improve the future of our new generations.

During the ceremony, under the auspices of the KMU Green Youth Movement Club, a tree plantation campaign was also launched in the university in the name of My Tree, during this drive; every student enrolled in the university will plant at least one tree.

The ceremony ended with the planting of saplings by the vice-chancellor, faculty, and students on the university lawn.