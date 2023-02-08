UrduPoint.com

KMU Launches Green Pakistan Tree Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

KMU launches Green Pakistan Tree Plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Green Youth Movement Club of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar on Wednesday organized a green seminar at Dr. Hafeez Ullah Auditorium, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq was the chief guest.

The event was attended by Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, as the guest speaker, while the focal person of KMU Green Youth Movement, Mujeebur Rehman, and a large number of faculty and students were also present at the occasion.

The event started with an open mic session in which students expressed their views and ideas on the two themes of the Green Youth Movement, Eco-tourism and Agriculture.

In the event, a debate competition was also held among the students on the importance of Green Pakistan.

The focal person of KMU Green Youth Movement, Mujeebur Rehman informed the participants of the seminar about the objectives of the Green Youth Movement and the impact of climate change on Pakistan.

Shafiq Gaggiani, the founder of Enlight Lab, informed the participants about his website flood.pk and gave an in-depth analysis of last year's floods.

At the end of the ceremony, Prof.

Dr. Zia ul Haq while appreciating the performance and services of the Green Youth Movement expressed the hope that as a result of the efforts of this movement, where there will be opportunities to deal with floods, it can also combat the damaging effects of climate change.

He said that KMU is not only focusing on the improvement of the quality of knowledge and research, but we also provide practical training in this regard along with creating awareness among our students to deal with the challenges faced in various fields of life.

He said that the pollution of the environment can be eliminated by large-scale planting on one side and on the other hand, we can also secure and improve the future of our new generations.

During the ceremony, under the auspices of the KMU Green Youth Movement Club, a tree plantation campaign was also launched in the university in the name of My Tree, during this drive; every student enrolled in the university will plant at least one tree.

The ceremony ended with the planting of saplings by the vice-chancellor, faculty, and students on the university lawn.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Flood Agriculture Student Khyber Medical University Event

Recent Stories

PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zone ..

PM forms committee to make Special Technology Zones Authority functional

28 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supp ..

Emirates Development Bank, ADGM to partner on supportive initiatives for busines ..

46 minutes ago
 Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

2 hours ago
 Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

4 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

4 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.