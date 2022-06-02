KMU marks International Nurses Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar-Institute of Nursing Sciences (INS) arranged international nurse's day 2022 to commemorate and pay tribute to the nurses who are working as front liners in the health delivery system.

The International nurse's day is celebrated every year on the birth day of Florence Nightingale "the lady with the lamp" who is considered the founder of modern day nursing. The event was attended by delegates from different nursing institutes, dignitaries from Peshawar region and students and faculty of KMU-INS.

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar KMU, Professor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur appreciated the role of nurses in caring for the sick patients in hospitals.

He stressed that nurses care for the patients 24 hours a day while they are admitted in hospitals. He further emphasized that KMU was playing a key role in uplifting the standards of nursing education in Pakistan since 2008. He elaborated that KMU-INS is the first and only institute offering PhD program in the field of nursing.

Ms Mehr Mustafa, controller of the nursing examination board, KP asserted that international nurses day is the day for nurses to appreciate the great work they were doing in hospitals to care for the sick patients and their families.

She continued that nursing education has completely transformed over the years from a diploma in nursing program to a bachelor, master and doctor programs.

Dr. Najma Naz, of KMU-INS mentioned about the trends and challenges of the nursing profession in Pakistan. Finally, Dr. Dildar Muhammad of KMU-INS, stressed that the theme of 2022 of international nurses day is "Nurses, a voice to lead: invest in nursing to secure rights and global health". He asserted that Pakistan should invest in nursing human health resources to uplift healthcare service delivery.

The event was glorified by a lamp lighting ceremony wherein a pledge was taken from prospective nurses; the final year students of BS Nursing to care for the patients without any discrimination of color, creed, ethnicity, religion, race or domicile.

Dr. Sabiha Khanum, Director KMU-INS, thanked all the students, faculty and delegates for their worthy presences on this occasion.