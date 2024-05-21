KMU Observes 'day Of Mourning' Over Sad Demise Of Iranian President
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In order to express grief over the sad demise of President of Iran, the national flag of Pakistan is being flown at half-mast at Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar and all its constituent campuses.
This gesture reflects the deep sympathy and support of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people of Pakistan, for the people of Iran during this period of mourning for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, and other Iranian dignitaries, a message said issued here on Tuesday.
The administration, faculty, and students of Khyber Medical University expressed their heartfelt condolences to the people of Iran.
Recent Stories
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: ..
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies
The President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen People Sent ..
Vivo V30e 5G Launched in Pakistan with Sleek Design and Advanced Imaging Capabil ..
Pakistan Railways announces over 50pc cut in train fares
Tickets sale for fans zones in Australia for Pak-India match to start on June 4
LHC grants bail to Chaudhary Parvez Elahi
Two underpasses to be built in Islamabad: Mohsin Naqvi
One-day Mourning in Pakistan today for Iranian helicopter crash victims
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2024
PTI founder acquitted in May 9 vandalism case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC inaugurates heatstroke prevention camp, Urges public to adhere guidelines2 minutes ago
-
SACM presents cheque to family of roof collapse victims2 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of rape2 minutes ago
-
By elections victory: Gilanis of Multan set new record in parliamentary history of South Punjab2 minutes ago
-
CM launches pilot project to make Lahore best eco-friendly city2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's geostrategic location offers ideal trade, transit hub for SCO region: Dar9 minutes ago
-
DC inspects flyover12 minutes ago
-
CM decides to upgrade tourist sites, improve breeds at cattle farms under PPP mode12 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Kayani emphasizes upon clear role of agencies14 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to Taluka Hospital Sakrand22 minutes ago
-
Chairman of PMYP addresses D-8 youth ministers' meeting in Dhaka22 minutes ago
-
Distt admin, police, Pesco join hands against power theft in DI Khan22 minutes ago