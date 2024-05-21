Open Menu

KMU Observes 'day Of Mourning' Over Sad Demise Of Iranian President

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KMU observes 'day of mourning' over sad demise of Iranian President

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) In order to express grief over the sad demise of President of Iran, the national flag of Pakistan is being flown at half-mast at Khyber Medical University (KMU) in Peshawar and all its constituent campuses.

This gesture reflects the deep sympathy and support of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the people of Pakistan, for the people of Iran during this period of mourning for the late President Ebrahim Raisi, and other Iranian dignitaries, a message said issued here on Tuesday.

The administration, faculty, and students of Khyber Medical University expressed their heartfelt condolences to the people of Iran.

