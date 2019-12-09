UrduPoint.com
KMU Observes International Day Of Persons With Disability

Mon 09th December 2019 | 05:27 PM

KMU observes International Day of persons with Disability

Khyber Medical University Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (KMU-IPMR) here Monday observed International day of persons with disabilities with an aim to promote the rights and well being of disables in all sphere of society and to create awareness amongst all segments of society about the special persons

In the event special children presented tableaus, skirts, national songs and speeches on different topics. Stalls of various scientific models, paintings and dummies were also established during the function.

Addressing the event as chief guest Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid said that main theme behind organizing this event was to spread awareness on large scale that persons with disability were equally important and they have deserved the same rights of life which enjoys by ordinary persons.

He emphasized that providing of honor to disables and their due position in the society should be our core and common responsibility. He maintained that sometimes a person with disability can perform better that those who are without any disability.

Later on, VC KMU Prof. Dr. Arshad Javaid along with Registrar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director IPMR Prof. Dr. Haider Darain and Chairman Organizing Committee Dr. Mujeeb ur Rehman visited different stalls and awarded the participant students with certificate of appreciation and guests from different organizations and institutions with shields.

