KMU Observes World Hearing Day; Conducts Workshop On New Concepts Of Audiology
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Audiology department of Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Monday conducted a workshop on new concepts of audiology in connection with world hearing day here.
Addressing the participants of the workshop on “Cochlear Implants: New Concepts in Hearing” Chief executive of Paraplegic Center Peshawar, Dr Syed Muhammad Ilyas emphasized the importance of adopting new concepts of audiology to treat hearing problems such as deafness or hearing loss.
Dr Ilyas shed light on public health and the impact of hearing loss on overall human health and emphasized the adoption of integrated procedures including five key branches of health, promotive, preventive, curative, rehab and palliative health care, so that the quality of treatment was improved and the dignity of the people associated with the health sector increased.
Other speakers included cochlear implant surgeon Dr Ehsanullah and senior audiologists Ehsan Saeed, Muhammad Jahangir Badr, Sohail Ahmed, Kashif Ali Shah and Rafaqi Ahmed informed the participants about cochlear implant techniques for effective treatment of hearing disorders.
At the end of the workshop, shields were presented to the speakers in recognition of their respective services.
It should be noted that audiology is a medical field that deals with the structure of the ears, hearing problems, their diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of hearing. Audiologists use different technologies and techniques to treat hearing problems such as deafness or hearing loss.
The workshop was attended by Director Academics Dr Zal Huma and Director IPMR Dr Irfanullah, faculty and students.
