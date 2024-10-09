KMU observes World Heart Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) An event was held under the auspices of Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Institute of Paramedical Sciences (Cardiology and Cardiac Perfusion Department) in observance of World Heart Day.

The chief guest of the event was renowned cardiologist Prof Dr Hafiz Ullah. Other esteemed speakers included KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq, Prof Dr Malik Faisal, Head of Cardiology at Lady Reading Hospital, Dr Mahmood ul Hassan head Cardiology Deptt HMC, and Prof Dr Amber Ashraf Head Cardiology Unit KTH, along with various health experts who discussed the causes, prevention, and treatment of heart diseases. A large number of faculty members and students were also present at the event.

The objectives of celebrating World Heart Day include raising awareness about the increasing prevalence of heart diseases, educating people about preventive measures, encouraging regular heart check-ups, and promoting healthy lifestyle habits and balanced diets. This year’s theme for World Heart Day was “Use Heart for Action.”

In his address, Prof Dr Hafiz Ullah emphasized the importance of preventing heart disease. He stated, “To prevent heart diseases, we must first identify the risk factors present in our surroundings, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, and obesity, which must be recognized promptly.”

He further added, “If heart diseases are diagnosed early, they can be prevented. The risk of heart attacks and strokes increases significantly after the age of 40 due to aging and an unhealthy lifestyle, making prevention crucial.”

KMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq highlighted alarming statistics related to heart diseases, noting that over 20 million people worldwide die annually due to various heart-related conditions, with 85% of these deaths resulting from heart attacks and strokes, while the remaining 15% are due to other cardiovascular diseases.

He mentioned that cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Pakistan ranks 30th in the world in terms of deaths caused by heart diseases, with a sharp increase in the incidence of cardiovascular conditions.

He noted that more than 5 million people in the region suffer from high blood pressure.

Prof Dr Zia Ul Haq also announced that KMU is establishing 10 specialized preventive centers across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, linked to the KMU General Hospital, to combat this growing issue. He stressed that every fourth person in the country suffers from diabetes, which can be prevented through awareness and early diagnosis.

Other renowned cardiologists, including Prof Dr Malik Faisal, Prof Dr Mahmood ul Hassan, and Prof Dr Amber Ashraf, highlighted that WHO statistics indicate that 400,000 people in Pakistan die annually due to heart diseases, accounting for 29% of all deaths from various diseases.

According to a report by the National Institute of Health, more than 50 people in Pakistan die of heart diseases every hour, compared to just 12 deaths per hour five years ago. Among those who die from heart diseases, 50% are between the ages of 40 and 50, with a worrying increase in heart attacks and deaths among individuals aged 30 to 40. This disease now affects not only adults and young people but even newborns. Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi reports that 60,000 children are born with heart defects every year, and 60% of them pass away during their early years due to substandard treatment.

Experts also mentioned that nearly 30% of men and 40% of women in Pakistan suffer from obesity. According to a recent U.S.-based research study, adults who walk 6,000 to 9,000 steps daily can reduce the risk of heart disease by 40% to 50%. Another major contributor to heart disease is smoking, with 11.84% of Pakistan’s urban population and 19.7% of the rural population addicted to tobacco use, which is driving the rapid increase in heart disease rates.

Prevention can be achieved through adopting a healthy lifestyle, avoiding harmful substances such as fatty foods, excessive salt and sugar intake, and quitting smoking. The event concluded with an awareness walk led by health experts and students, followed by the inauguration of a skill lab at the Cardiology and Cardiac Perfusion Department at KMU-IPMS.