KMU Organize Community Health Nursing Project

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 03:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Khyber Medical University (KMU) Institute of Nursing Sciences (INS) organized a Community Health Nursing Project with the goal of empowering communities through the promotion of health education.

The project emphasized key areas such as immunization, reproductive health, family planning, and adolescent well-being, highlighting the critical role of community health nursing in addressing these fundamental health issues.

The event was inaugurated by KMU Registrar Inamullah Wazir, Dr. Ejaz Hussain, Director of KMU-INS Dr. Najma, and Lecturer Zeenat Bibi from Post Graduate College of Nursing (PGCN) Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The dignitaries visited various project stalls where students showcased their work. Guests engaged with students, asking questions and providing them with an opportunity to discuss their projects, fostering an active learning environment.

The project supervisor and KMU-INS Lecturer Hammad, in his opening remarks, outlined the objectives of the initiative, stressing the importance of community health nurses in improving public health outcomes.

Students emphasized the core values of community health nursing, including empowerment, education, and access to health services. Empowerment aimed to encourage individuals and communities to take control of their health, while education focused on providing accurate health information and resources.

The event also highlighted the importance of immunization, which plays a vital role in disease prevention and promoting community health.

Reproductive health services and education were recognized as key to promoting safe practices, while family planning methods were seen as essential for improving family health.

Discussions also centered on adolescent well-being, addressing the specific health challenges faced by this age group, and promoting healthy lifestyle choices.

The event concluded with recognition of the students’ and faculty’s efforts.

The distinguished guests appreciated the initiative and commended the students' dedication to promoting health education.

